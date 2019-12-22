'Pathetic mismatch': Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury scores TKO on ring return, but fans are unimpressed (VIDEO)

Younger brother of Tyson Fury, reality TV star Tommy Fury, returned to the boxing ring with a first-round stoppage win at London's Copper Box on Saturday night. But the fans weren't happy with the quality of his opponent.

The fight, against journeyman Przemyslaw Binienda, was a foregone conclusion before a punch was even thrown, with the Pole stepping into the ring with a less-than-stellar career record of two wins and 27 defeats, including 11 losses by knockout.

But, nonetheless, Fury made a big-time entrance for what was only his third fight as a pro, and produced the sort of performance you would expect under the circumstances as he overwhelmed Binienda with punches to send him to the canvas twice inside the opening seconds.

Then after Fury unloaded another flurry of shots at the hapless opponent, the referee – clearly seeing the mismatch that was playing out – stepped in to call an end to the contest midway through the opening round of the contest.

After securing his third win from three pro fights, Fury was elated as he celebrated wildly in the ring. But his celebrations were mocked by viewers online, who pointed to the appalling record of his opponent.

One commenter posted: "Clearly Frank (Warren, Fury's promoter) didn’t tell him Binienda was on a 25-fight Loss streak, celebrating like he’s just taken out someone of actual pedigree and won a world title lmao."

Another said: "He fought a traffic cone and he’s acting like he beat the Hulk up."

One fan suggested that facing fighters of Binienda's modest caliber will do nothing to help Fury's career, saying: "He’s gonna have the shock of his life when he comes up against a boxer."

And another summed up the fight succinctly in two short words: "Pathetic mismatch."

The fight was watched by Fury's famous girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, who met the boxer while the pair were contestants on UK reality TV show Love Island.

The pair have become something of an "it" couple since they finished runners-up in the popular TV series, as they have done the rounds partaking in lifestyle interviews and magazine photoshoots throughout the country.

But Fury's bread and butter is his boxing, and all eyes were on the 20-year-old as he stepped through the ropes for this third professional fight.

Unfortunately, with the increased spotlight comes increased criticism and, after facing three opponents with a combined record of 12 wins, 154 losses and five draws, he'll have to face significantly better opposition before the fans fully buy into him as a legitimate contender.