Brits united: Anthony Joshua offers to help Tyson Fury prepare for title bout with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury is scheduled to face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch on February 22, and "The Gypsy King" has received an offer from fellow Brit slugger Anthony Joshua to help him prepare for the fight.

Joshua, who owns the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO championship belts, said he is willing to spar with Fury in order to get him prepared for his fight with Wilder.

Also on rt.com Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: 5 things we learned from the heavyweight clash of the year

Joshua would love to fight Wilder himself, but he feels the American has been avoiding him.

"I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time," Joshua said to Sky Sports News.

"I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil. If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder."

The Gypsy King said he wants to give Wilder "a proper beating," and that he would be happy to step in the ring with Joshua after that fight. He also said he would welcome Joshua’s help to prepare for the Wilder fight.

The 30-year-old Joshua said that if Wilder wants to be known as a great heavyweight champion, he has to fight the best fighters in the division. That means Fury and Joshua.

Also on rt.com 'Insane power!' Deontay Wilder survives scare to knock out Luis Ortiz in the 7th round (VIDEO)

This will be Wilder’s second fight with Fury, and the first fight ended in a draw.

Joshua is coming off a victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. earlier this month by unanimous decision. Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz by delivering a spectacular one-punch knockout in the seventh round in November.