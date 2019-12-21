'The players are capable of so much': Carlo Ancelotti targets end to trophy drought after being named new Everton boss

Merseyside strugglers Everton have secured the services of one of Europe's most acclaimed managers after sealing the signature of Carlo Ancelotti on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Ancelotti departed Serie A side Napoli in November, emerged as the frontrunner for the managerial position at Goodison Park shortly after the sacking of Marco Silva.

On Saturday it was finally confirmed that the Italian would take over the reins after Everton's early kick-off with Arsenal, who appointed Mikel Arteta as their new boss just 24 hours earlier.

And the seasoned gaffer, who has won 20 major honors in club management, said he believes the structure and commitment is in place for him to eventually end the club's 24-year trophy drought.

"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base," said Ancelotti via a club statement.

"There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies.

"That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.

"I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much."

Also on rt.com Zlatan for Everton? Ibrahimovic linked with Merseyside move as Toffees close in on Carlo Ancelotti appointment

Ancelotti will take over from interim boss Duncan Ferguson, who stepped up to handle first-team affairs after Silva's sacking.

And the Italian paid tribute to the former Everton and Scotland striker for his contribution to the club during the transition period, while confirming the fan-favorite's involvement as part of his coaching team.

"The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him," said Ancelotti.

"Strong organization, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward."

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands hailed Ancelotti's arrival as the "perfect appointment," saying: "He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe's major leagues.

"This was a clear and exciting decision for the board to make. It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout."

Ancelotti's first game in charge will be the Toffees' Boxing Day clash with Burnley at Goodison Park.