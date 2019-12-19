Zlatan for Everton? Ibrahimovic linked with Merseyside move as Toffees close in on Carlo Ancelotti appointment

Everton look set to install Carlo Angelotti as their new boss, and superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be set to join him, according to reports.

Italian boss Ancelotti, who led Chelsea to the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010, has emerged as Everton's first-choice target to take over at Goodison Park. And Italian publication La Repubblica has suggested that the incoming boss has identified the Swedish hitman as his first signing as Everton manager.

Ibrahimovic and Ancelotti worked together during their days at Paris Saint-Germain, and the pair captured the Ligue 1 title for the French giants back in 2012-13.

And with Ibrahimovic reportedly unimpressed with AC Milan's contract offer, it seems the star, who scored 17 goals in 33 league and cup appearances for Manchester United, could be eyeing a Premier League return.

Also on rt.com 'A true Hollywood entertainer:' Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits 'perfect hat-trick' in LA derby (VIDEO)

Ibrahimovic was one of the biggest stars in the United States' Major League Soccer (MLS) during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy. But he signaled his intent to head for pastures new after the Galaxy lost out to crosstown rivals Los Angeles FC in the MLS Playoffs earlier this year.

And now it seems Everton may be at the top of the list of his most likely destinations.