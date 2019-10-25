Zlatan Ibrahimovic says leaving LA Galaxy will make MLS irrelevant: 'If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is' (VIDEO)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Los Angeles Galaxy side was eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night by cross-town rivals Los Angeles FC, as the Swede hinted at a potential departure as his season comes to an end.

Ibrahimovic scored one and made another for the Galaxy, but it wasn't enough on the night as a Carlos Vela-inspired FC ran out 5-3 winners in their MLS Western Conference semi-finals to claim their first win over the Galaxy in their history.

And after the match, the Swede suggested his future in the United States league was far from certain.

"I have another two months (until my contract expires)," Ibrahimovic told reporters in a post-match scrum.

"We'll see what happens. ... (If I stay), then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don't stay, nobody will remember what MLS is."

Ibrahimovic has been the biggest star in Major League Soccer ever since he joined the Galaxy in 2018. The Swedish hitman has scored an incredible 53 goals in 58 matches in MLS competition, including nine goals in the Los Angeles derby matches against LA FC.

But the day belonged to Galaxy's rivals FC, and their own talismanic hitman Carlos Vela, whose brace on the night took his own personal tally against the Galaxy to nine as he drew level with Ibrahimovic in the "El Tráfico" goalscorers list.