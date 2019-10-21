Lights out: MMA fighter gets sparked as lighting goes haywire at event in Russia (VIDEO)
Nauruz Dzamikov was facing off against 135lbs rival Khavazhi Mandiev in the city of Nalchik in the Caucasus when the lighting in the arena began flashing with around a minute to go in the first round.
Amid the on-off darkness, Dzamikov caught Mandiev with a thunderous right hand, dropping him and then proceeding with a ground-and-pound assault, causing the referee to step in and wave off the fight.
This poor fighter got KTFO while the lights were bugging out at PFC: Gladiator 6. #RussianMMAthingspic.twitter.com/pflJHrqT8d— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2019
Dzamikov took the victory, although some social media users were left bemused at how the result was allowed to stand, given the distraction of the unplanned light show.
That should be a no contest. Absolutely ridiculous.— Earl Manu (@earlmanu) October 20, 2019
Strobe Lights FC fights where the Promoter randomly turns on a strobe light to mess with the fights.— LORD HONKY HUMUNGUS (@Mr_Honky) October 19, 2019
ohhhh fuck that's traumatic. must've been trippy af with those lights while being rocked— The Mangler (@Mangler10P) October 19, 2019