 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Lights out: MMA fighter gets sparked as lighting goes haywire at event in Russia (VIDEO)

21 Oct, 2019 12:54
Get short URL
Lights out: MMA fighter gets sparked as lighting goes haywire at event in Russia (VIDEO)
Screenshot Twitter
It was lights out in more ways than one at the PFC Gladiator VI event in Russia recently as one MMA fighter got sparked just as the arena lighting began to go haywire.

Nauruz Dzamikov was facing off against 135lbs rival Khavazhi Mandiev in the city of Nalchik in the Caucasus when the lighting in the arena began flashing with around a minute to go in the first round.

Amid the on-off darkness, Dzamikov caught Mandiev with a thunderous right hand, dropping him and then proceeding with a ground-and-pound assault, causing the referee to step in and wave off the fight. 

Dzamikov took the victory, although some social media users were left bemused at how the result was allowed to stand, given the distraction of the unplanned light show.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies