NHL's LA Kings part ways with Ilya Kovalchuk after disappointing season and a half in Los Angeles

The Ilya Kovalchuk era in Los Angeles has ended with a thud after she was waived by the Kings on Monday after a shockingly disappointing run with the team.

“Ilya Kovalchuk has left the team and been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club,” the Kings wrote in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times.

He was signed by the team in 2018, as they won a bidding war for the free agent’s services. However, the 36-year-old winger had a poor year in 2018-19, and he was even less productive this season.

Kovalchuk scored 16 goals and had 18 assists a year ago, and he finished the season with a minus-26 rating. Kovalchuk had just three goals and six assists this year while playing in 17 of the Kings’ 35 games.

Los Angeles is in last place in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Kovalchuk’s performance was incredibly unproductive when compared with his previous tour of duty in the NHL. While playing with the Atlanta Thrashers (now the Winnipeg Jets) and the New Jersey Devils, Kovalchuk was a three-time All-Star who scored 40 goals or more six times.

Kovalchuk will be able to sign with another NHL team or return to the KHL once he clears waivers.

While he was not productive with the Kings, Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan was complimentary when it came to Kovalchuk’s practice habits and attitude.

“The situation with Kovy is a tough one for everybody,” McLellan said, per the Los Angeles Times.

“I can tell you that he’s been outstanding. Kovy’s situation has nothing to do with him as a person or his work ethic or anything like that. He’s outstanding. He works as hard as anybody right now.”

Kovalchuk still has a powerful shot, but the NHL game is significantly faster than it was a decade ago. If it is determined that he does not have enough speed to produce, it will be difficult for him to find a new employer in the NHL.