Marc Crawford to return to NHL's Chicago Blackhawks after apology and counseling for past behavior

Marc Crawford, an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks, was suspended by the team when several former players accused him of “abuse” when he had coached them earlier in his career.

The Blackhawks investigated the charges, came to the conclusion that Crawford was guilty, and announced that his suspension would remain in place through January 2, 2020.

However, he will be welcomed back to the team at that point. Crawford has admitted that his behavior towards former players Sean Avery, Harold Druken, Patrick O'Sullivan and Brent Sopel was hurtful, and that he offered “sincere apologies” for his actions.

Additionally, both the team and Crawford said that he has been going through counseling since 2010 for his behavior.

“We believe that Marc has learned from his past actions and has committed to striving to reform himself and evolve personally and professionally over the last decade,”per the Blackhawks in a team-issued press release.

Perhaps this is what the NHL will require of coaches who have raised their voices towards players or pushed them hard in any way in order for them to hold onto their jobs from this point forward.

Coaches have been demanding of players in all competitive sports for decades. Suddenly, coaches who place demands on their players are at risk to be labeled as abusive, and that has put their careers in jeopardy.

While it’s clear that the racist behavior that resulted in the dismissal of Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters is not acceptable under any circumstances, it seems that other previously accepted coaching methods are now putting coaches at risk.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has seen his reputation diminished since he was fired last month, and Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery was fired for behavioral issues earlier this month.

So, while it’s clear that tried and true coaching methods are no longer acceptable, it appears that issuing apologies and going through counseling may be a way to hold onto a position or get a job back. Throw in some personal humiliation to that formula, as well.

It has apparently given Crawford a chance to return to his position, and hockey fans will see if it works for other coaches in the future.