‘Luxury cars & beautiful women’: Top Ukrainian athletes pose for men’s magazine calendar (PHOTOS)

Ukrainian athletes and stars of show business have taken part in an erotic photoshoot for a special 2020 calendar produced by Ukraine’s XXL magazine.

The ‘Drive Time’ calendar features well-known Ukrainian sport figures wearing lingerie with luxury car brands in the background.

READ MORE: Brazilian freestyle queens show off incredible chest control – and one of them is so good she’s beaten Neymar (VIDEO)

“Luxurious cars and beautiful women have always made gentlemen feel excited. And their combination is a truly hot mixture which can warm up a man’s heart even in the extreme cold,” the magazine wrote, introducing the newly-issued calendar.

Famous athletes, including Olympic medalist gymnast Anna Rizatdinova and world silver medalist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, took part in the revealing photo session.

Lana Dovgodko (Emma D), the girlfriend of Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Alexei Shevchenko, was also pictured topless wearing white trousers and high hills.

Along with athletes, Ukrainian show business stars posed for the calendar, including singers, TV hosts and fitness instructors.