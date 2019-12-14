 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2019 17:09
‘Luxury cars & beautiful women’: Top Ukrainian athletes pose for men’s magazine calendar (PHOTOS)
© Instagram / anna_rizatdinova | marynabekh
Ukrainian athletes and stars of show business have taken part in an erotic photoshoot for a special 2020 calendar produced by Ukraine’s XXL magazine.

The ‘Drive Time’ calendar features well-known Ukrainian sport figures wearing lingerie with luxury car brands in the background.

Luxurious cars and beautiful women have always made gentlemen feel excited. And their combination is a truly hot mixture which can warm up a man’s heart even in the extreme cold,” the magazine wrote, introducing the newly-issued calendar.

Famous athletes, including Olympic medalist gymnast Anna Rizatdinova and world silver medalist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, took part in the revealing photo session.

Lana Dovgodko (Emma D), the girlfriend of Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Alexei Shevchenko, was also pictured topless wearing white trousers and high hills.

Along with athletes, Ukrainian show business stars posed for the calendar, including singers, TV hosts and fitness instructors.

