Jaws-dropping encounter! Watch child surfer knocked off board by small SHARK (VIDEO)

4 Dec, 2019 15:19
This is the heart-stopping moment seven-year-old surfer Chandler Moore had a jaw-dropping encounter with a shark that unexpectedly hit his board during a surfing session, sending the young wave rider flying into the water.

Little Chandler was surfing together with his father, Shaun, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when the bizarre accident occurred.

The boy was riding his surfboard before being thrown into the water by the baby biter which he didn’t initially realize was a shark.

The young surfer didn’t pay much attention to the collision, thinking it was just a fish that interrupted his ride. Hours later the pair reviewed the footage which was caught on camera realizing that it was a shark’s fin hitting the board.

We kept surfing. We didn't think anything of it, and we stayed out for another 15 minutes or so,” Chandler's dad said.

A couple of people thought they saw something kinda funny in the video, so we slowed the video down and paused it and were like, ‘Oh my gosh, there's a shark!’” he added.

