‘Completely insane’: Watch gigantic blue whale weaving through surfers in Pacific coast waters (VIDEO)

17 Nov, 2019 12:30
‘Completely insane’: Watch gigantic blue whale weaving through surfers in Pacific coast waters (VIDEO)
File Photo. A blue whale © REUTERS / NOAA
A group of surfers who were riding the waves next to Dana Point in California had a breathtaking encounter with a mammoth blue whale who was calmly passing through the lineup.

The giant mammal was swimming very close to a dozen surfers who were patiently waiting for a big wave without noticing the arrival of the sea creature.

The incredible moment was captured by a drone flying above the sea coast.

It was completely surreal and so insane,” said 18-year-old Payton Landaas who was operating the drone.

The whale is seen flicking its tail and weaving through the surf riders, who were more concentrated on catching a big swell in the Pacific waters.

One surfer is seen swimming away, narrowly avoiding being hit by the whale’s huge tail, while the others seemed undisturbed by the presence of the sea guest.

