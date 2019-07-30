Surfer bitten by shark, casually heads to local bar instead of hospital

US professional surfer Frank O'Rourke refused to go to hospital after being bitten by shark in Florida, opting instead to visit a nearby bar to get free drinks after the terrifying episode.

O'Rourke was attacked while surfing together with his friend RJ Berger before the toothy predator knocked him off the board and latched onto his arm.

The 23-year-old surfer emerged relatively unscathed from the encounter, with bloody teeth marks being the only injuries he suffered.

"Literally just latched onto my arm. I’ve never felt force like that from any animal or anything in my life, so I was in shock,” O'Rourke said after the attack.

The athlete was treated on the beach by lifeguards but refused to go to hospital, preferring to get drinks at a local bar instead.

"He immediately went to a bar because he was like, 'I got bit by a shark,' and people were like, 'I'll buy you drinks,'” Berger said. “So he went and hung out at the pier."

Florida has the highest concentration of large sharks on the East Coast with more than 24 shark attacks reported in 2019 so far.