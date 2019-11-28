 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Zlatan statue SET ON FIRE by furious Malmo ultras as home is also vandalized after decision to buy stake in rivals (VIDEO)

28 Nov, 2019 12:47
Get short URL
Zlatan statue SET ON FIRE by furious Malmo ultras as home is also vandalized after decision to buy stake in rivals (VIDEO)
Imago-images / social media @BLATTEULTRAS04
After first being defaced with toilet seat the statue dedicated to Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic was further vandalized by Malmo ultras as they attempted to set fire to it.

Zlatan enraged fans of his boyhood club when it was announced earlier this week that he had become a significant shareholder of Swedish rival top-flight club Hammarby.

Furious Malmo fans have taken their anger at the 38-year-old out on the bronze statue in his honor recently unveiled outside the club’s stadium.

Also on rt.com 'He's a piece of sh*t': Zlatan statue defaced with TOILET SEAT in Sweden after he becomes co-owner of rival club

One fan hung a toilet seat over the likeness to the big striker, branding him a “piece of shit,” but that followed by even more disturbing scenes when a masked gang of ultras attempted to set fire to the statue with flares.

The statue also had a term translating as “gypsy” sprayed in front of it, in an apparent insult to his immigrant roots.

Disturbingly, images also showed the word 'Judas' sprayed on the door of Zlatan’s Stockholm home.

The Swedish legend posed earlier this week with a Hammarby shirt after buying around a 25 percent stake in the club from the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which is also the main investor in Zlatan’s former team, LA Galaxy.

The giant Swede left the US this summer after two seasons in MLS, and despite approaching 40 he is still aiming for a swansong in Europe before calling time on his storied career.

Also on rt.com 'His ego has an ego!' Zlatan pens pompous message to announce LA Galaxy exit, tells fans to 'go back to watch baseball'

He had dismissed any potential backlash from Malmo fans over the decision, saying: "What I have done for Malmo will be there forever. This is a completely different situation. It has nothing to do with where my career began."

He will likely have to steer clear of Malmo for the time being at least, however. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies