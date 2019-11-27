'He's a piece of sh*t': Zlatan statue defaced with TOILET SEAT in Sweden after he becomes co-owner of rival club

A statue dedicated Zlatan Ibrahimovic ouside the stadium of former club Malmö FF has been defaced with a toilet seat after the Swedish football icon became part owner of rivals Hammarby.

It was revealed earlier this week that the legendary striker had purchased around a quarter of the shares in Stockholm club Hammarby, who last season finished third in the Swedish top flight, one place behind Malmo.

Zlatan's decision did not sit well with fans of Malmo, the club where he began his career and who recently erected a statue in his honor outside their stadium.

To mark his disgust at the perceived slight on the club, one fan adorned the statue with a toilet seat.

“I think he is a piece of sh*t, to be honest,” the fan said, Euronews reported.

“Recently he's said all this stupid stuff, which I don't agree with, but I have supported him anyway.

“Now he pays us back by engaging in Hammarby, which is a big betrayal. He usually says that you shouldn't forget where you come from, but apparently he has forgotten that now."

Having left LA Galaxy, Zlatan's arrival as part-owner of Hammarby was seen by some as a sign that he would perhaps be returning to his home-country in these twilight years of his stellar career.

However, but in the hours that followed it was confirmed that he would instead be acquiring approximately 23.5 percent of the Stockholm club.

Concerning his decision, Zlatan gave praise to Hammarby and expressed his excitement for the future as a member of their board.

“I have always liked the club and the fans, since then I am impressed with what the club has done in recent years, both on and off the pitch.

"Being able to join and develop Hammarby forward feels both fun and exciting," he said.

For now, though, his legacy at Malmo is clearly at risk of going down the pan.