‘The Statue of Zlatan’: Half-naked bronze effigy of Ibrahimovic unveiled in Sweden

8 Oct, 2019 17:47
Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been honored with a bronze statue which he unveiled himself in his hometown of Malmo, Sweden.

The almost three-meter tall bronze effigy created by the Swedish artist Peter Linde was placed outside the stadium of Malmo FF, the club where Ibrahimovic’s professional career began.

The 38-year-old, who is currently playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS, arrived in Sweden to take part in the unveiling ceremony organized by the Swedish Football Association.

Sweden’s all-time record goal scorer was displayed half-naked and barefooted with his arms raised high in the air, copying his signature goal celebration pose.

When you come to New York you have the Statue of Liberty, when you come to Sweden you have the Statue of Zlatan,” Ibrahimovic said during the ceremony which was attended by hundreds of football fans.

The statue has become an object of intense discussion on social media, with many fans asking why the player was not wearing a T-shirt and football boots.

"Why is he barefoot and in shorts?" one person asked.

"He looks like Jesus," another commentator added. 

"Love this statue, because it looks like he is getting ready to jump in his pool," one more user added. 

Ibrahimovic has made 116 appearances for Sweden at international level, scoring 62 goals for his home country.

And now his legacy will live on in Malmo via the huge statue celebrating his footballing successes.

