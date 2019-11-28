‘Ask Armstrong, Gatlin & Coleman’: Russian high jump champ Lasitskene tells USADA boss to ‘watch his language’ after calls for ban

Russian high jump world champion Maria Lasitskene has told US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart to “watch his language” after his calls to ban all Russian athletes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old reminded Tygart of some of the most prominent doping scandals involving top US athletes, who either systematically used performance-enhancing drugs or missed doping tests without being punished.

Lasitskene, who this year became the first woman in history to win three high jump world titles, also touched on the topic of the therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) which allow athletes to take prohibited drugs to treat health problems.

“You can ask [Lance] Armstrong, [Justin] Gatlin, [Christian] Coleman and all your TUE athletes about that. Watch your language, please,” Lasitskene wrote on social media, following Tygart’s calls for a blanket ban on Russian athletes in competition, including those who have never been implicated in any doping controversies.

Last month, Lasitskene hit out at athletics chiefs over the decision to drop charges against US sprinter Coleman, who missed three tests in a row.

Coleman, who won the 100m title at the 2019 IAAF World Championships, could have faced a two-year ban after missing three doping tests over a one-year period.

However, the US anti-doping watchdog dropped the charges against the runner, stating his whereabouts violation was “for a filing failure.”

The doping row flared up more than a month ago after the World Anti-Doping Agnecy (WADA) allegedly found inconsistencies in data extracted from a Moscow laboratory and initiated a procedure of reviewing the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

WADA will deliver its verdict regarding the status of RUSADA and Russia’s participation in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on December 9 during Executive Committee board meeting in Paris.