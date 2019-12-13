UFC 245: Germaine de Randamie's gameplan for Amanda Nunes clash? 'Enjoy the ride'

UFC 245's first of three title fights will see the bantamweight crown be contested. It will also be the only rematch on the card, as Amanda Nunes takes on former foe Germaine de Randamie in a UFC women's bantamweight title fight.

The challenger is a former featherweight champion, who is now looking to capture bantamweight gold in her second career title fight in MMA. The pair first met in 2013 when Nunes would end up scoring a first-round TKO victory by ground and pound elbows.

In early 2017, de Randamie would make history by becoming the first female featherweight champion when she defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision. Following the fight, she declined to face her next offered challenger in Cris "Cyborg" Justino. Her reason being due to Cyborg's past with performance-enhancing drugs.

As a result of this, the UFC wound up stripping the "Iron Lady" of her title and she wasn't seen again until November of the next year.

"I don't control anybody's thoughts and I don't want to control their thoughts," de Randamie told RT Sport at UFC 245 media day.

"I can only control me. And it's a waste of my energy to not enjoy this. Your career is not forever so you better enjoy what you're doing. Otherwise, it's a waste of your time.

"Yeah, it sucks to cut weight. Yeah, the jitters are high when you're about to walk out but you better enjoy it, right? But what's the worst thing that can happen? You lose a fight? You know how many balls it takes to walk out of that tunnel in front of 25,000 people and the millions watching you at home? Man, it takes a lot of courage. So why not enjoy it? Enjoy the ride."

Following her removal of the title, de Randamie had to fix up a lingering hand issue before suffering an eye injury on the soccer field. Since recovering from both roadblocks, she has defeated the likes of top contenders Raquel Pennington and Aspen Ladd.

As she heads into this big rematch with Nunes, she doesn't view it as seeking revenge. She just wants to fight the very best and believes she has nothing to lose and everything to gain. And even though a win is accompanied by a shiny gold belt, it's not the most important thing in the world in the eyes of the Utrecht native.

"I could care less about that UFC belt," de Randamie admitted.

"I want to fight the very best and I want to beat the best. To beat the best, then I will become the best.

"The belt is just a trophy. It will get dust on it, unless my mom cleans it, it will get dust on it, you know? But what I've done in my career can never be wiped away. So I just want to fight the best and beat the best."