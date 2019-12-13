UFC 245: Amanda Nunes predicts a finish against Germaine de Randamie: 'If she makes a mistake, I will knock her out'

The only female two-division champion in MMA history makes her return to action at UFC 245 on Saturday. And it will be for a rematch as she takes on the first woman to hold the UFC women's featherweight title.

Bantamweight and featherweight queen Amanda Nunes has simply done it all at this point. She's defeated every fighter that's ever held a UFC title in her divisions - and that includes her next opponent, her old foe, Germaine de Randamie.

Widely considered now as the greatest of all time now, often abbreviated as G.O.A.T., the UFC even held a unique photoshoot for the six-time world champion ahead of the big fight. And according to her, the idea came from UFC President Dana White.

"It means a lot [for the UFC to call me the G.O.A.T.]," Nunes told RT Sport at UFC 245 media day.

"I know it was just a matter of time before everything that's happening right now - was happening. I'm happy. UFC is the place that I want to be forever. This is my job. Dana White is my boss, I love him. And we've been working so well together. I love all those things. [The photoshoot with the goats] was his idea, actually. He called me and we decided to do it. Yeah, why not?

"I do [like goats], I have a bunch at home! That was pretty fun to do. To get all the goats together was a mission, but the picture looked good, right? I like it."

Thankfully for the champ, she didn't get headbutted by any of the little animals that surrounded her. But she admitted that it did almost happened a few times.

As for her real battle this weekend, her motivation is clear and the same as always.

"Bringing my belt home with me, this is the most important thing," she shared.

"And this fight isn't gonna be different. And still. I'm 100 percent sure.

"Everybody knows I'm gonna look for the takedowns. We all know that, but if she makes a mistake, I will knock her out. I'm ready to do whatever this fight takes. But I will walk away with my belt."

Nunes and de Randamie first met in 2013 and the fight was quickly taken over by the Brazilian's grappling game. Which, came as no surprise due to de Randamie's phenomenal kickboxing background.

However, since that fight, Dutchwoman hasn't lost and went on to become the inaugural featherweight titleholder. It will be interesting to see if Nunes can dispatch of the much-improved version of the "Iron Lady" in the same fashion this time around.

As for what could come afterward for Nunes with a win, the recent talk of potentially facing world boxing champion Claressa Shields is not something she's too concerned about.

"If she wants to see me she's gonna come to my world. I'm not a boxer, I'm an MMA fighter."