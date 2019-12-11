UEFA Champions League highlights - Salah's 200th goal & Barca's Fati becomes youngest goalscorer (VIDEO)

The UEFA Champions League is known for its unrivaled excitement and drama. Danny Armstrong casts an eye over a round of matches that saw a 200 goal milestone for Mo Salah and Barcelona's Ansu Fati become the youngest ever scorer.

The Egyptian King helped fire Liverpool through to the knockout stages with a goal from an almost impossibly tight angle in a 2-0 win, becoming a goalscoring double centurion in the process.

Wonderkid Fati shone in the absence of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in the tournament aged just 17 years and 40 days, to go with his youngest ever player record.

There was also a host of other drama including upsets, hat-tricks and managerial sackings. RT Sport has got you covered for all of the fallout from football's biggest stage.