Egyptian King! Salah scores 200th goal for club & country from IMPOSSIBLE angle as Liverpool advance in UCL

Mohamed Salah became a double centurion by netting his 200th goal for club and country last night by bagging from an impossible angle during a 2-0 win over RB Salzburg that sent Liverpool into the Champions League knockout stages.

Liverpool's went into their final Champions League group game away to Salzburg on Tuesday leaders of Group E but still needing a win to be sure of advancing. In the end two goals in two minutes was enough to send them through.

One of those marked 200 goals in Mohamed Salah's career for club sides and the Egyptian national team, from an incredibly tight angle.

Mohamed Salah missed in one of these pictures but scored in the other... #RBSLIV#UCL MORE: https://t.co/CWEVGR6zq6pic.twitter.com/tyqmXQLZy7 — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) December 10, 2019

The game in the Austrian Alps began at a hectic pace with both sides creating an abundance of chances in the first 45 minutes it was a shock both sides entered the break level at 0-0.

In the second half, Salah went tantalizingly close when he twice uncharacteristically spurned one on one chances with the keeper when through on goal moments after the restart.

At the other end, Erling Braut Håland also threatened at goal but he dragged a chance wide of Alisson's goal.

Then came the breakthrough. Andy Robertson cushioned the ball down beautifully to set free Sadio Mane who skinned the full back and then showed a sublime turn of pace to reach the ball and cut it back into the area, eliminating the onrushing keeper.

Naby Keita was on hand in the 18-yard box to give a simple leap and nod the ball home on 57 minutes to finally break the deadlock.

Like buses, Liverpool goals came one after the other and just one minute later the Merseyside club had doubled their lead when Salah was sent through on goal.

After rounding the goalkeeper it looked as though the Egyptian forward would take a touch and look for a teammate, with the angle looking too tight to even attempt a shot on goal.

But Salah being Salah took his chance and managed to squeeze the ball home from and record a double century of goals in his domestic and international career.

MO SALAH!! The Egyptian 👑 scores his 200th goal for club and country 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1DwhW06IHU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2019

That was all that was needed for current European Cup holders Liverpool to advance as group winners in defense of their title, with the remaining half an hour or so playing out like a training session for the Reds, as Jeurgen Klopp's men marched into the knockout stages.

In the group's other game, Napoli bettered Genk 3-0 at home courtesy of a first half hat-trick from Arek Milik, who became the first ever Napoli player to net three in one game in the Champions League.