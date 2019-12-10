 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Who needs Messi? 17yo Fati strike sends Inter crashing out of UCL with THREE disallowed goals

10 Dec, 2019 22:10
Who needs Messi? 17yo Fati strike sends Inter crashing out of UCL with THREE disallowed goals
A wonder strike from 17-year-old wonder kid Ansu Fati confirmed Inter Milan's exit from the UEFA Champions League’s group of death as a Messi-less Barca won 2-1 at San Siro where Inter also had a hat-trick of goals chalked off.

Barcelona, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, were without Ballon d'Or winner for the fixture in Italy, and instead gave European debuts to many of the side's starlets.

One of them were Carles Perez, who bagged the opener on 23 minutes for the Catalan side.

Despite an equalizer from Romelu Lukaku right before half time, substitute Ansu Fati, also took his chance to shine in the absence of the world's best player, playing a beautiful 1-2 on the edge of the area before smashing home on 86 minutes and Barca held on for the win.

Inter exited at the group stage of the tournament for the second season running, they have Europa League football to look forward to.

In the game's other match, Borussia Dortmund beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in Germany, who went through in second place behind last season's semi-finalists.

