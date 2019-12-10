Who needs Messi? 17yo Fati strike sends Inter crashing out of UCL with THREE disallowed goals

A wonder strike from 17-year-old wonder kid Ansu Fati confirmed Inter Milan's exit from the UEFA Champions League’s group of death as a Messi-less Barca won 2-1 at San Siro where Inter also had a hat-trick of goals chalked off.

Barcelona, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, were without Ballon d'Or winner for the fixture in Italy, and instead gave European debuts to many of the side's starlets.

One of them were Carles Perez, who bagged the opener on 23 minutes for the Catalan side.

When you open the scoring in your @ChampionsLeague debut. pic.twitter.com/ScHRmYqWxZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2019

Despite an equalizer from Romelu Lukaku right before half time, substitute Ansu Fati, also took his chance to shine in the absence of the world's best player, playing a beautiful 1-2 on the edge of the area before smashing home on 86 minutes and Barca held on for the win.

Inter exited at the group stage of the tournament for the second season running, they have Europa League football to look forward to.

In the game's other match, Borussia Dortmund beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in Germany, who went through in second place behind last season's semi-finalists.