Wonder kid! Barcelona's Ansu Fati becomes youngest Champions League goalscorer in history with Inter strike

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has become the youngest ever scorer in UEFA Champions League history when he netted the winner in a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in the San Siro, aged just 17 years and 40 days old.

The Guinea-Bissau born Fati, full name Anssumane Fati Vieira, netted a sublime strike on 86 minutes in San Siro, playing a one-two with Luis Suarez with saw a blend of experience and youth before rifling home low shot on the edge of the area past Samir Handanovic to give Barca a 2-1 win.

WHAT A GOAL BY @ANSUFATI! WHAT A GOAL BY @ANSUFATI! HE HAS NOW BECOME THE YOUNGEST GOALSCORER IN @CHAMPIONSLEAGUE HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/hcYV3kKEgx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2019

Fati had come on to the field of play just one minute earlier, when he replaced Champions League debutant Carles Perez, who had opened the scoring on 23 minutes for the Catalan side.

Barca had already qualified for the knockout stage, and their decision to leave recent Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi out and give game time to their young starlets paid dividends.

Fati's goal put Barca in front after Romelu Lukaku leveled for the home side just before half time, to give the Serie A side a slither of hope of qualifying.

The 'Nerazzurri' did have their chances and three times had the ball in the back of the net only for it to be ruled out. Any hopes of a goal winner were snatched away by a beautifully worked Fati goal and Europa League football now beckons.

The other game in the competition's 'group of death' saw Borussia Dortmund beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in Germany to go through in second place.