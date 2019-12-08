Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 in pictures: 16 great shots from the 'Clash on the Dunes' as Joshua reclaims his titles (PHOTOS)

Anthony Joshua produced a superb display to outpoint Andy Ruiz with ease in their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia. Check out 16 great shots of the event, courtesy of Global Look Press snapper Oliver Weiken.

Joshua delivered a dominant display in the desert to win by a landslide on all three of the judges' scorecards, with two judges giving Joshua 10 of the 12 rounds, and the third giving him 11. Put simply, the fight wasn't even close.

Ruiz, who looked out of shape when he stunned Joshua at Madison Square Garden earlier this year to win the titles, came into this weekend's event a full 15 pounds heavier than he did for their first fight, while Joshua had trimmed down noticeably and dropped a fair amount of muscle bulk for the rematch.

The difference was stark on fight night, with Joshua working on the outside, bouncing around, sticking and moving, while the hapless Ruiz just attempted to plod forward in vain hope of landing one big shot.

But Joshua's vastly superior boxing skills, coupled with his significantly better conditioning, made the bout look little more than an exhibition bout at times, as he spent the vast majority of the fight walking Ruiz onto his left jab as he circled the ring.

Check out 16 great images captured from the purpose-built arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, courtesy of Global Look Press photographer Oliver Weiken: