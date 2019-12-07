Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: 'AJ' jabs his way to landslide decision to reclaim WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles

British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua made no mistake in his heavyweight championship rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr as he comprehensively outboxed the American to reclaim the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles.

Joshua produced a masterclass of how to work behind a jab as he fought expertly off the back foot as he picked off Ruiz from range and connected with a series of solid right hands to demonstrate the boxing pedigree that helped take him to the Olympic gold medal, and then the top of the heavyweight boxing world.

The performance saw Joshua claim a landslide victory on the scorecards, with scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109.

"Man, the first time was so nice, I HAD to do it twice!" said a jubilant Joshua after his victory.

"A man like me don't make no excuses. My boy Chisora said I could win this if I'm ready to D.I.E. This is about boxing. I'm used to knocking guys out, but last time I realized hang on a minute, I hurt the man and I got caught coming in, and I gave the man his credit. There were no excuses. But I said to myself I'm gonna correct myself and come again.

"I respect Andy and his family (and) his trainers so much. I just wanted to put on a great boxing masterclass and also show the sweet science of this lovely sport. It's about hitting and not getting hit.

"(There was) never a change in mentality. You know the saying: 'Stay hungry, stay humble.' I'm hungry, I'm humble in defeat, and I'm going to remain humble in victory."