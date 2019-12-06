Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Ruiz 15lbs heavier, Joshua 10lbs lighter for heavyweight title rematch (VIDEO)

The "Clash on the Dunes" rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua was finally made official as the pair weighed in ahead of their heavyweight championship rematch in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua came into fight week looking noticeably leaner than in previous fights, and that visual difference was also reflected on the scale, as the British former world champion weighed in at 237.8 pounds, a full 10 pounds lighter than his official weight for his first meeting with Ruiz.

While the former champ weighed in significantly lighter than before, the defending champion came in substantially heavier, tipping the scale at 283 pounds, a full 15 pounds heavier than he was for the first fight at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

The pair will do battle in the desert for the WBO, IBF and WBA world titles, with Britain's Joshua looking to make amends for his shock TKO defeat to Ruiz in New York earlier this year.

And in a social media post following the weigh-ins, the former Olympic gold medalist said he was heading into the bout with: "No fear in my heart. No fear in my eyes. No fear in my mind."

