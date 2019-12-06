Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2: Ruiz says he'll defeat Joshua again... or 'die trying'

Don't be fooled by his smiling demeanor and easy-going personality. Heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr is ready to produce another big finish against Anthony Joshua or, as he explained, die trying.

The Mexican-American shocked the world when he stunned Joshua in the seventh round to capture the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

And now the pair are set to face off for the belts again, in a multi-million dollar rematch in Saudi Arabia dubbed "Clash on the Dunes".

"I have been doing this since I was six and it is finally paying off," Ruiz told the BBC ahead of the rematch.

"There is no way I am going to let these belts go, I will die trying.

"It has been a roller-coaster and now that I made the dreams come true there is no way I will let these go."

Joshua has arrived in Saudi Arabia looking much leaner and carrying less muscle than he did for their first meeting, and says that his lighter weight will have no negative effect on his punch power on fight night.

"I may be less than 17 stone (107.95 kg)," Joshua said.

"I'm punching loose and heavy – rhythm and flow.

"Before I was trying to bench-press a house. I used my body to get where I needed but then I started realizing the sweet science of the sport. I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now."

Ruiz has clearly loved the experience of being world champion, and he proudly displays his belts across his arms whenever a photo opportunity presents itself.

But the American said his TKO victory over the Brit in their first meeting will lot give him any feelings of complacency heading into their rematch on Dec. 7.

"I know he lost weight and that he will try and box me around. So it's my job to prevent that," he said.

"(In the first bout) I was the one who had the strength, the one backing him up. When I jabbed I pushed him away."

Also on rt.com Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2: The stars meet the press at the grand arrivals in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)

And while Joshua has his sights set on victory and a reunion with the titles he once held, he admitted there was a good chance he and Ruiz may eventually end up fighting for a third time.

"This ain't going to be the last time I see Ruiz in the ring," Joshua said.

"We make for good fights.

"I think there's definitely gonna be a knockout and that is what people want to see, bloodshed and knockouts."