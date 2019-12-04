Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2: The stars meet the press at the grand arrivals in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)

The build-up to the biggest heavyweight boxing fight of the year is well and truly underway, as Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua took part in their first official media obligations of the week at the official grand arrivals in Riyadh.

The grand arrivals are the opening act of every big boxing fight week, as the fighters officially "arrive" in town for fight week, have their photos taken and share some early thoughts with the massed members of the press.

And both Ruiz and Joshua looked calm and relaxed as they arrived at the Centria Mall in Riyadh ahead of their titanic heavyweight championship rematch on Saturday night in Diriyah.

"It's been beautiful," said Ruiz.

"Everybody's been training really well, and right now we're just focusing and getting the mind prepared for December 7.

"I think there's a lot of pressure up in his head. I think that's kinda good. If he thinks like that I think we're going to give the fans a really good action fight."

A trimmed-down, less-muscular Joshua said he had maintained his focus throughout the increased media obligations, and said he hadn't spent time acquainting himself with the area, as he was staying focused on his final preparations for the fight.

"It's like training camp," he said.

"I've just been at the hotel, to the training facility, then back to the hotel. I haven't spent enough time here to get comfortable, which is fine. I'm here to do a job.

"I've said my prayers, I've prepared myself physically and whatever will happen, I'm sure it will be in my favor.

"I don't know about home advantage, because it's a fight. I don't think home advantage matters, especially at this weight, in the heavyweight division. All good, so be it. Wherever it was, I'll go in with a mindset to win."