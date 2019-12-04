Liverpool 5-2 Everton: Sadio Mane shines as rampant Reds extend unbeaten Premier League run to 32 games

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane turned in a man-of-the-match performance as he scored one and made two in Liverpool's resounding 5-2 win over cross-town rivals Everton at Anfield in the most prolific Merseyside Derby since 1933.

Liverpool's Senegalese striker was at the heart of the Reds' best play throughout the first half, and provided a beautifully threaded through-pass for Divock Origi to skip round the outrushing Jordan Pickford and side-foot into the empty net to put the home side ahead on six minutes.

Beautiful counter-attacking goal from Liverpool. Sadio Mane threads the eye of the needle to find Origi, who rolls the ball into an empty net. pic.twitter.com/RulCvDLqWi — Simon Head (@simonhead) December 4, 2019

And Mane repeated the trick with another exquisite pass for Xherdan Shaqiri to net Liverpool's second after just 17 minutes.

Despite having to play without his regular strike partners Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, Mane continued to dominate and, following Michael Keane's response from Everton, then Origi's second goal for Liverpool, the Anfield hitman netted a goal of his own on the stroke of halftime as he fired low into the bottom corner to round off another blistering Liverpool counter-attack.

Someone call the fire brigade. Sadio Mane is on fire 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/fgHT0bqdaf — Simon Head (@simonhead) December 4, 2019

Everton's Brazilian striker Richarlison grabbed a second for the Toffees in first-half stoppage time to send the teams in at the break with Liverpool 4-2 ahead.

The scoring subsided in the second half, with both sides guilty of missing some gilt-edged opportunities. Moises Kean rolled wide of the post when it looked easier to score, while Mane missed two golden chances to add to his earlier goal.

Liverpool set a new club record of 32 consecutive games unbeaten in the league 💪 pic.twitter.com/nkXTBVsHNe — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 4, 2019

The final decisive moment of the match eventually came in the final minute, when Georginio Wijnaldum netted Liverpool's fifth to secure a huge win for Jurgen Klopp's side who extended their unbeaten run in the league to 32 games and maintained their eight-point lead over Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table.