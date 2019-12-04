Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: No happy return for Mourinho as Rashford double sinks Spurs

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho endured a disappointing night at Old Trafford as his old club handed him his first defeat as Tottenham manager.

The former United boss made his first appearance at Old Trafford following his high-profile departure from the club last season and, after leading his new charges to three successive wins, hopes were high that Tottenham could heap more misery on a misfiring United side.

But a player who found himself out of favor under Mourinho at Old Trafford – striker Marcus Rashford – produced a two-goal salvo to sink his former boss.

Rashford's powerful low shot dipped awkwardly in front of diving Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to put the home side ahead on six minutes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men enjoyed a dream start.

But a sublime piece of skill from Tottenham's in-form Dele Alli drew Spurs level six minutes before the break.

Filthy skill from Dele Alli to draw Spurs level against United pic.twitter.com/fdPPpadnFF — Simon Head (@simonhead) December 4, 2019

But any momentum Spurs gained before halftime was squashed just four minutes into the second half after a soft award of a penalty for a foul on Rashford gave the United and England hitman the opportunity to put the hosts ahead from the spot.

Rashford coolly slotted the ball home to put United in front, and Solskjaer's side comfortably held on to register a priceless home win.