‘Griezmann, die!’: Atletico fans condemned for chants as former star makes hostile return with Barcelona (VIDEO)

A section of Atletico Madrid fans have been condemned after they were heard chanting “die” at Barcelona foward Antoine Griezmann as he faced a toxic reception on returning to his former club.

Griezmann helped Barcelona to a 1-0 La Liga win at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, in what was his first appearance back at a club where he spent five years before making a controversial switch to the Catalans this summer.

The French World Cup winner received a predictably hostile welcome from Atletico fans when his name was announced in the Barcelona line-up on the big screen, while supporters were also heard chanting“Griezmann die” as he warmed up.

Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid for the first time since leaving them this summer. Just listen to the reaction of the fans at Wanda Metroplitano when Griezmann's photo appears on the mega screen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Pi0C3fkcoz — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 1, 2019

A banner was unfurled in a section of the stadium reading: "You wanted to have a name and you forgot to be a man."

Atletico fans to Griezmann: "You wanted to have a name & forgot to be a man." 😂 #ATMBARpic.twitter.com/TSu3tE0o5X — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 1, 2019

The Frenchman’s plaque outside the stadium – unveiled by Atletico in honor of his time at the club – was also littered with rat toys before the game.

There have been reports in Spain that La Liga have filed an official complaint to the Spanish Football Federation over the chants.

Griezmann, 28, sealed a long-awaited €120 million ($130 million) move to Barcelona from Atletico in July, shortly after his buyout clause had dropped from €200 million.

Furious Atletico officials argued that the move had been agreed with Barcelona while the clause was in place, demanding that the full amount be paid.

The Spanish footballing authorities charged Barcelona with “irregularities” over the deal, but handed them a fine of just €300 – which the Catalans have in any case appealed.

READ MORE: Barcelona fined just €300 for 'irregularities' in Griezmann transfer from Atletico

The saga brought an ignominious end to Griezmann’s time at Atletico, a club where he scored 122 goals in 257 games, and won the Europe League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

The Frenchman played the full 90 minutes in Madrid on Sunday as Lionel Messi’s late wondergoal helped Barcelona to all three points as they returned to the summit of La Liga.

Also on rt.com 'All you can do is applaud': Messi leaves Simeone awestruck after latest wonderstrike sends Barca top of La Liga (VIDEO)

Griezmann has scored five times in 18 games so far for Barcelona, showing only fleeting glimpses of clicking with Messi and Luis Suarez as part of the club’s new attacking trident.