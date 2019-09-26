Barcelona fined just €300 for 'irregularities' in Griezmann transfer from Atletico

Barcelona have escaped serious sanction from the Spanish football authorities over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Catalan giants have been fined just €300 (US$328) by a disciplinary committee, avoiding a potential one-game closure of their Nou Camp stadium which had been mooted in some sections of the local press.

Barcelona signed French playmaker Griezmann in July when they triggered his €120 million buyout clause, but stood accused of having been in negotiations with him while that figure stood at €200 million.

The Spanish football federation said Barca broke the rules by engaging in talks with Griezmann without Atletico's permission, although the player himself was not found responsible for any wrongdoing.

The small amount of the fine corresponds to the regulations, according to local outlet AS.

Griezmann, 28, had long been linked with a move to the La Liga champions, but when it finally arrived it came in acrimonious circumstances.

Atletico claimed to have been short-changed by the move, with the club stating its "strongest repulsion for the behavior of both, especially Barcelona."

World Cup winner Griezmann spent five years in the Spanish capital, scoring 133 goals in 257 appearances.