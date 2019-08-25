Glittering Griezmann nets double including stunning second as Barca beat Real Betis

Big-money summer signing Antoine Griezmann scored his first La Liga goals for Barcelona as they came from behind to beat Real Betis at the Nou Camp and secure their first win of the season.

With the injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez watching on from the stands, Griezmann stepped up with two strikes while Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal also scored as the La Liga champions came back from Nabil Fekir’s opener for Betis to secure a 5-2 win.

Griezmann’s first came just before half-time as he athletically steered a delightful Sergi Roberto cross into the net with his outstretched left foot, while his second on 50 minutes was a sublime curled effort from the edge of the box.

The Frenchman celebrated by taking a handful of confetti from the sidelines and throwing it into the air as he made his mark following his €120 million switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Antoine Griezmann did the @KingJames chalk toss with blue and red confetti after his second goal 👑 pic.twitter.com/eKjBDYKl7K — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2019

Antoine Griezmann is the first player to score twice on his Camp Nou debut for Barcelona in the 21st century ⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/wijwLhNGpM — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2019

Perez, 21, steered in a third for the hosts on 56 minutes - his first senior goal for the club - before Alba added a fourth four minutes later after collecting a Sergio Busquets pass.

Vidal then added a fifth on 77 minutes but there was still time for a 25-yard rocket from Loren to serve as a consolation for Betis.

With the win, Ernesto Valverde’s men put their opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao behind them while they still have the boost of Suarez and Messi to return from injury.