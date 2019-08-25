 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Glittering Griezmann nets double including stunning second as Barca beat Real Betis

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 20:54 Edited time: 25 Aug, 2019 21:09
AFP / Josep Lago
Big-money summer signing Antoine Griezmann scored his first La Liga goals for Barcelona as they came from behind to beat Real Betis at the Nou Camp and secure their first win of the season.

With the injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez watching on from the stands, Griezmann stepped up with two strikes while Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal also scored as the La Liga champions came back from Nabil Fekir’s opener for Betis to secure a 5-2 win. 

Griezmann’s first came just before half-time as he athletically steered a delightful Sergi Roberto cross into the net with his outstretched left foot, while his second on 50 minutes was a sublime curled effort from the edge of the box.

AFP / Josep Lago

The Frenchman celebrated by taking a handful of confetti from the sidelines and throwing it into the air as he made his mark following his €120 million switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Perez, 21, steered in a third for the hosts on 56 minutes - his first senior goal for the club - before Alba added a fourth four minutes later after collecting a Sergio Busquets pass.

Vidal then added a fifth on 77 minutes but there was still time for a 25-yard rocket from Loren to serve as a consolation for Betis.  

With the win, Ernesto Valverde’s men put their opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao behind them while they still have the boost of Suarez and Messi to return from injury.               

