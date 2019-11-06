New footage shows Arsenal star Kolasinac face down knife thug as 2nd man pleads guilty to attempted robbery (VIDEO)

Jordan Northover, 26, has pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court in London to the attempted knifepoint robbery of Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac after Ashley Smith submitted the same plea last month.

The latest plea comes after the July 25th incident in which both men approached a car containing the players on a moped, with one man brandishing the weapon in an attempt to intimidate and rob the two footballers.

However, both men soon fled the scene after Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kolasinac squared up to the would-be thieves in the north-west London suburb of Hampstead. Both players subsequently missed the opening fixture of Arsenal's Premier League campaign.

Extended footage of the incident has since been released which shows Kolasinac confronting the robbers, even with a knife being held just inches from his stomach.

Smith is due to be sentenced on Friday in advance of Northover who will learn of his custodial sentence at a later date.

This is one of the craziest things I've ever watched. Police have released new footage of the Ozil attempted robbery incident. Just look at Sead Kolasinac, he's an absolute madman, how can a weapon get pulled on him and he just stands there. Fearless 😱 pic.twitter.com/SbWB3dAv2n — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 6, 2019

"Northover and Smith attempted this brazen robbery after travelling around streets nearby, looking for people to rob," Chief Inspector Jim Corbett from the Metropolitan Police said.

"Northover didn't hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands, but he didn't bargain on being challenged and the pair went away empty-handed.

"The victim and the people who were visiting him, while unharmed, were shaken by the incident."

Corbett continued, saying that the two men were apprehended with help from the public who came forward with information as to their identities.