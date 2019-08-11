Two men charged over ‘security incident’ involving Arsenal’s Ozil and Kolasinac

Two men have been charged with public order offenses in connection with Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, police in London confirmed on Sunday.

The Press Association confirmed the charges, which will be levied against two men who are set to appear in court in connection with an incident involving the Arsenal pair. The players were previously targeted by a knife-wielding moped gang in London last month.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed via a statement that two men had been arrested.

“Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday,” the statement read.

“Ferhat Ercan, 27, and Salaman Ekinci, 27, were charged on August 9 following the incident and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on September 6.”

Reports have suggested the two men were apprehended following an incident between the pair and security staff outside Ozil’s house. The former German international star had posted additional security at his house following the attempted carjacking incident that occurred last month.

A statement from Arsenal confirmed that neither Ozil nor Kolasinac would be in the Gunners’ lineup for their opening match of the Premier League season against Newcastle United on Sunday due to “further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.

“The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

“We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

“We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.”