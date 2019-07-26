Mesut Ozil's home guarded by 'minders' following knife-wielding carjacking attempt

The mansion owned by Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil is being guarded by security personnel following an attempt of armed carjacking against the player and his teammate Sead Kolasinac on Thursday.

The Mercedes 4x4 containing Ozil and Kolasinac was targeted by carjackers on Golders Green Lane in London on Thursday, as a duo armed with knives boxed the car in with motorbikes before Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kolasinac exited the vehicle to confront the armed thugs.

The two would-be carjackers were immediately scared away by the tough-tackling defender and the two players escaped unharmed, where they informed police of the incident at a nearby restaurant.

The incident is reported to have shocked the 92-cap German international, who appears to have deployed minders, or bodyguards, to increase the security presence at his London home in the wake of the potentially serious incident.

An image uploaded to Twitter on Friday by Kolasinac makes light of the incident, showing a picture of the two players with the text: "Think we're fine."

Two men dressed in casual clothes were seen stationed on Ozil's property on Friday morning, with both believed to be security personnel drafted to the scene to help guarantee the safety of the player and his family.

No arrests have yet been made related to the incident and Arsenal say that both players are unharmed, though mildly shocked by the incident.

"We have been in contact with both players and they are fine," a club spokesperson said to The Mirror.

No arrests have yet been made but police say that are currently advancing various lines of inquiry.