Up for the fight: Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac tweets punch emoji after chasing away knife gang

Bosnian footballer Sead Kolasinac reacted on social media to being caught up in an attempted carjacking incident that saw a knife-wielding moped gang threaten him and Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil in London on Thursday.

The Gunners full-back incredibly fought back against the armed attackers and chased them away before the Premier League stars fled the scene and later spoke to police officers.

Following the incident, the Bosnian star took to his Twitter page to tweet a punch emoji, but later deleted the post.

The road where the incident took place was blocked off by the Metropolitan Police and in a statement confirmed that neither Arsenal man was injured in the scary incident.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car," said a police spokesman.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and traveled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers."

Arsenal also confirmed that both players were "fine" following the incident and their pre-season preparations will continue.