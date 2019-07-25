 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mesut Ozil targeted by knife gang as teammate Kolasinac fights off attackers with bare hands (VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 20:57 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 21:17
Screenshot Twitter @smhjaames
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac fought off knife-wielding moped attackers as they targeted him and teammate Mesut Ozil in an attempted carjacking in London on Thursday.

Incredible footage shows Kolasinac charging to confront helmeted moped attackers - one clearly carrying a large knife - after they targeted a black Mercedes G-Class SUV being driven by teammate Ozil at around 5pm.

The Bosnian, 26, fends off the attackers with his bare hands, while Ozil was reportedly forced to “run for his life” as he was pursued by the muggers after abandoning his car.

Ozil is said to have taken refugee in a nearby Turkish restaurant, while both players emerged from the incident unharmed and were later questioned by police.

One onlooker told the Dail Mail: "Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives.  

"He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was. I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail." 

Kolasinac (L) and Ozil (R) in action for Arsenal. © Reuters

An Arsenal spokesperson confirmed the scary incident, saying: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

The pair have recently returned to London from Arsenal's pre-season tour in the US.       

