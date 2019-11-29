Renowned American rock climber falls 1,000ft to his death in Mexico

American free solo climber Brad Gobright, 31, has tragically died in Mexico after falling around 300m (1,000ft) while attempting to descend a side of El Potrero Chico cliff.

The fatal incident happened on Wednesday at the popular rock climbing spot in northern Mexico.

Gobright, who was famous for climbing without any safety gear, was descending together with his climbing partner Aidan Jacobson using the simul-rappelling technique, where the two climbers descend opposite strands of a rope with their bodies acting as counterweights.

“I asked if we were good, and he said, ‘Yes, we can untangle the rope on the way down,’” Jacobson said. “We didn’t tie knots in the rope, either. We started rapping. I was a bit above him. I was on the left. He was on the right. Then all of a sudden, I felt a pop, and we started dropping.”

Jacobsen crashed through a bush, which literally saved his life by slowing the fall and preventing him from tumbling further.

Gobright, who fell nearly 1,000ft, didn’t survive the horrific incident with his body being retrieved by rescuers on Thursday.

The State Department confirmed the climber’s death in Mexico. "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation and are providing all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment," it said.



