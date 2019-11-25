'She has got MOVES!' Instagram bombshell Kinsey Wolanski turns heads with impromptu gymnastic routines in public places (VIDEO)

Fun-loving Instagram prankster Kinsey Wolanski decided to show off her amateur gymnastic skills as she donned a sparkling blue leotard and headed into town to perform her skills in random public places.

Wolanski mimicked a beam routine while balancing on railings, performed a bars routine while on a bus and did stretches and jumping jacks on the sidewalk near a busy road as she turned heads with her hilariously enthusiastic, if slightly unpolished, performances.

And while her around-town acrobatics certainly turned heads, it was her performance on the handrails of an escalator that stole the show, as she precariously balanced across both moving handrails on the down escalator while members of the public tried on the up side did their best not to stare.

One fan was VERY impressed with Wolanski's gymnastic skills, posting: "Hopefully you will participate next year in the Olympic Games because you will surely win the gold medal."

Another said: "She has got MOVES!" but a different fan disagreed, but still loved the video anyway.

"You look extremely beautiful but it doesn’t look like you knew what you were doing lol," they posted.

Wolanski melted the internet when she invaded the pitch during the UEFA Champions League Final earlier this year. It brought the busty blonde a host of followers on social media, with her Instagram page attracting more than three million followers.

She's building her YouTube following, too, and her regular prank videos including doing funny or bizarre things in public, just to see what sort of reaction she gets.

And her gymnastics antics came hot on the heels of a previous video, where she demonstrated some unusual techniques during a visit to the gym.

And with Kinsey telling fans in a Q&A that she plans on posting new videos to her new YouTube channel each week, you can bet there's much more fun and games to come from the Californian in the weeks and months to come.