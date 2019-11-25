 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘No decisions have been made so far’: Kremlin spokesman on possible WADA sanctions against Russia

25 Nov, 2019 11:47
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) hasn’t yet made any decisions regarding possible sanctions against Russia after the long-lasting doping saga reignited.

First of all we need to wait until concrete decisions are made by WADA,” Peskov said.

Our sports authorities have been in close contact with WADA and will continue cooperating with the body and international sports community.

No decisions have been made so far. You know that the Russian Federation provided all necessary information (over the Moscow Lab data controversy). Let’s wait for results and analyses of reports provided by the Russian side,” he added.

The doping row flared up more than a month ago after the world anti-doping watchdog allegedly found inconsistencies in data extracted from a Moscow laboratory and initiated a procedure of reviewing the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

RUSADA had earlier been restored following a three-year suspension in the wake of the huge doping scandal that led to Russia’s ban at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Earlier RUSADA’s head Yuri Ganus said it would be a “tragedy” if Russian athletes face suspension from international sporting events, including next summer’s Olympic Games in Japan.Last week the WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended to suspend RUSADA again during the Executive Committee’s meeting in December.

