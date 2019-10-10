‘We’re cooperating with WADA’: Putin speaks on reignited doping row

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken about the controversy surrounding data from a Moscow anti-doping laboratory, stating that Russia has been “actively cooperating” with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Speaking at the 8th International Forum Russia – Country of Sports in Nizhny Novgorod, Putin outlined that Russian sports officials and athletes are aiming to compete at international events without any restrictions or limitations.

READ MORE: Russia pledges full cooperation after anti-doping watchdog WADA launches compliance probe

“We have been actively cooperating with WADA,” Putin said. “Our country and our athletes are interested in leaving all the doping controversies far behind.”

“We want our athletes to be to be fully represented in international events where they can demonstrate their talent without any restrictions. We want them to become role models for amateur sports lovers and professionals, first of all for our young generation,” he added, stating that Russia fully supports clean and fair competition in sport.

Владимир Путин выступил на Международном форуме «Россия – спортивная держава» https://t.co/GnWuMaBIONpic.twitter.com/xHGMJdwE1m — Президент России (@KremlinRussia) October 10, 2019

The doping row surrounding Russian sport has entered a new chapter after fresh allegations were brought against the country.

WADA has initiated a procedure of reviewing the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), after alleged inconsistencies were found in data extracted from a Moscow laboratory. RUSADA had earlier been restored following a three-year suspension.

Also on rt.com Covering herself in glory! Russian pole vaulter celebrates with blanket instead of flag (VIDEO)

If the explanation provided by Russia does not satisfy WADA, the nation faces suspension from international sporting events, including next summer’s Olympic Games in Japan.