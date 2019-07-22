 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Covering herself in glory! Russian pole vaulter celebrates with blanket instead of flag (VIDEO)

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 13:22
© Main: Getty Images / Maja Hitij | Inset: Instagram @rusaf_official
Russian junior pole vaulter Aksana Gataullina unfolded a spotted purple blanket instead of the national flag to get around a ban when celebrating victory at the U20 European Championships in Sweden.

The 19-year-old Russian, who won the event with a result of 4m 36cm, embarked on a victory lap during which she waved the blanket instead of the Russian tricolor, which is still banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

All Russian athletes competing in international events governed by the IAAF are obliged to compete as neutrals as the Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) has still not been reinstated following a long-running doping row.

Last month, the athletics governing body extended its ban on RUSAF, despite the country being readmitted to the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) more than six months ago.
The ban has been in place since November 2015 after allegations of widespread doping were brought against Russia.

