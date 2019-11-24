'Just horrendous management from Solskjaer': Sloppy Manchester United lucky to escape with point against Sheffield United

A late VAR-assisted equalizer from Sheffield United's Ollie McBurnie salvaged a point for the newly-promoted club but it will be Ole Gunnar Solksjaer who will consider himself lucky after his side turned in an abject performance.

On paper, a 3-3 draw away from home against one of this season's surprise packages would appear to be a decent result but Manchester United fans will be forgiven for sulking away from Bramall in the knowledge the frailties their team have displayed under Solksjaer appear no closer to being remedied.

Manchester United were disastrous in the opening half. An error from Phil Jones (who was subsequently yanked off at half-time) allowed John Fleck to poke home an opener for The Blades as the Manchester club struggled to make any impact on the game. Their front trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James were bystanders for the majority of the opening stanza and appeared a clear second-best to the Sheffield United's industry.

When Lys Mousset added a second with a low drive past the despairing left hand of David De Gea on 52 minutes it appeared that Solksjaer's team were dead and buried, but the made the most of a brief purple patch in the game's final act to plunder three goals in a crazy seven minutes of action.

Just horrendous management from Solskjaer today. Jesus. #SHUMUN — True Balls ⚽️ Podcast (@TrueBallsPod) November 24, 2019

Solskjaer's first two subs turned the game, only for his last sub to turn it back. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 24, 2019

72' ⚽️ Williams (2-1)

77' ⚽️ Greenwood (2-2)

79' ⚽️ Rashford (2-3)



90' ⚽️ McBurnie (3-3)



Too much drama 😮#SHUMUNpic.twitter.com/At1g4LtDgr — Premier League (@premierleague) November 24, 2019

3 - Sheffield United are the first newly-promoted side to score three or more goals in a Premier League match against Manchester United since Leicester in September 2014 (5-3). Resolve. pic.twitter.com/cwSGkaMblV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2019

5 - Sheffield United have benefitted from more goals from substitutes in the Premier League this season than any other side (five). Impact. pic.twitter.com/pEykHFrM88 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2019

3-3. McBonkers. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 24, 2019

What a second half that was. Would love one game though that doesn't come down to VAR controversy. Just one.#SHUMUN — Michael McCarthy (@McCarthyMick) November 24, 2019

I've gone full Roy Keane here... but United players hugging and smiling after that game is a bit of a disgrace. 9 points off top 4.#SHUMUN — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) November 24, 2019

First, teenage fullback Brandon Williams found the net with a smart low shot into the corner before another teenager, Mason Greenwood, levelled proceedings five minutes later.

Incredibly, Marcus Rashford appeared to have stolen three points just a couple of minutes later after scoring from a Manchester United breakaway.

Sheffield United, though, weren't done just yet and got the reward that their performance deserved when Ollie McBurnie turned in a Callum Robinson cross. There was a nerve-shredding wait before VAR anointed the goal as legit, giving Chris Wilder's team a point at the death.

And in truth, that was the absolute least that they deserved.