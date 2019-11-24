 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Just horrendous management from Solskjaer': Sloppy Manchester United lucky to escape with point against Sheffield United

24 Nov, 2019 19:05
Get short URL
'Just horrendous management from Solskjaer': Sloppy Manchester United lucky to escape with point against Sheffield United
© Reuters / Carl Recine
A late VAR-assisted equalizer from Sheffield United's Ollie McBurnie salvaged a point for the newly-promoted club but it will be Ole Gunnar Solksjaer who will consider himself lucky after his side turned in an abject performance.

On paper, a 3-3 draw away from home against one of this season's surprise packages would appear to be a decent result but Manchester United fans will be forgiven for sulking away from Bramall in the knowledge the frailties their team have displayed under Solksjaer appear no closer to being remedied. 

Also on rt.com 'What a final!' Gabriel Barbosa scores two late goals, gets sent off as Flamengo claim first Copa Libertadores since 1981

Manchester United were disastrous in the opening half. An error from Phil Jones (who was subsequently yanked off at half-time) allowed John Fleck to poke home an opener for The Blades as the Manchester club struggled to make any impact on the game. Their front trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James were bystanders for the majority of the opening stanza and appeared a clear second-best to the Sheffield United's industry. 

When Lys Mousset added a second with a low drive past the despairing left hand of David De Gea on 52 minutes it appeared that Solksjaer's team were dead and buried, but the made the most of a brief purple patch in the game's final act to plunder three goals in a crazy seven minutes of action.

First, teenage fullback Brandon Williams found the net with a smart low shot into the corner before another teenager, Mason Greenwood, levelled proceedings five minutes later.

Incredibly, Marcus Rashford appeared to have stolen three points just a couple of minutes later after scoring from a Manchester United breakaway.

Also on rt.com 'Best assist ever!': Tottenham's Deli Alli performs OUTRAGEOUS flick to set up goal as Mourinho's men beat West Ham (VIDEO)

Sheffield United, though, weren't done just yet and got the reward that their performance deserved when Ollie McBurnie turned in a Callum Robinson cross. There was a nerve-shredding wait before VAR anointed the goal as legit, giving Chris Wilder's team a point at the death.

And in truth, that was the absolute least that they deserved.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies