'We finally got the political unity of the club': Diego Maradona announces return as Gimnasia boss just 2 days after quitting

Argentinian legend Diego Maradona has announced that he is resuming control of Primera Division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata just two days after his shock exit from the club.

Earlier this week, club president Gabriel Pellegrino revealed that Maradona had departed the team in a move thought to be tied to Pellegrino's decision to not stand for reelection in the role of the club's president.

But the 1986 World Cup winner revealed on social media on Friday that he had decided to return to the Gimnasia hot seat after announcing that "political unity" has been achieved.

Also on rt.com Diego's off again! Maradona quits as boss of Argentine club Gimnasia after just 2 months in charge

"I am very happy to be able to announce that I will remain coach of Gimnasia," Maradona said via translation. "I want to thank the fans of the [club], and the players, because among all of us we finally got the political unity of the club. I hope they comply with the reinforcements they promised me."

Maradona was appointed manager of the team just two months ago and his three wins in the eight games he was in charge saw them rise from the foot of the table to 22nd position and though more work clearly has to be done at the club to salvage its position in the Argentinian top flight, Maradona seems to have been swayed by promises made to him from the club's hierarchy.

Thousands of the Gimnasia fans demonstrated at the team's headquarters after the news of Maradona's departure, with Maradona posting footage of this as part of announcing his return.

Maradona, considered one of the game's all-time great players, has been a typically enigmatic figure during his stint as Gimnasia boss. He was captured in video footage performing a bizarre dance in the dressing room following one of his team's victories, while he watched the game against his former club Newell's Old Boys from a specially-crafted throne on the sidelines.

He has also experienced regular health problems in recent years. In January he was admitted to hospital after internal bleeding in his stomach was discovered during a routine medical examination.