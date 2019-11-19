Diego's off again! Maradona quits as boss of Argentine club Gimnasia after just 2 months in charge
The footballing icon decided not to take training on Tuesday amid rumors he was due to leave his post with the club lying 22nd in the Superliga table and four points off the bottom.
Club president Gabriel Pellegrino confirmed Maradona’s departure on Tuesday, which is said to be tied in with Pellegrino's decision not to stand for reelection.
Maradona, 59, oversaw just eight games in charge of the club, winning three and losing five.
Diego Maradona's spell in charge of Gimnasia— GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 19, 2019
8⃣ games
3⃣ wins
5⃣ defeats
Still bottom of the promedio but a lot of tickets and merchandise sold 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/2Dim9ibHjM
Diego Maradona is no longer the manager of Argentine side Gimnasia, club president Gabriel Pellegrino tells @radiolared.— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 19, 2019
It was a fun ride 🍿 pic.twitter.com/p5B0KZKmXq
The exit of the former World Cup winner continues a succession of short-lived spells as a manager. Maradona left Mexican second-tier side Dorados in June, citing health issues, having taken over the previous September.Also on rt.com Watch the Throne: Diego Maradona receives hero's welcome as Gimnasia thrash former team Newell's Old Boys (VIDEO)