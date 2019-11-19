Diego's off again! Maradona quits as boss of Argentine club Gimnasia after just 2 months in charge

Diego Maradona has quit as manager of Argentine top-flight team Gimnasia after just two months in charge, the club’s president has confirmed.

The footballing icon decided not to take training on Tuesday amid rumors he was due to leave his post with the club lying 22nd in the Superliga table and four points off the bottom.

Club president Gabriel Pellegrino confirmed Maradona’s departure on Tuesday, which is said to be tied in with Pellegrino's decision not to stand for reelection.

Maradona, 59, oversaw just eight games in charge of the club, winning three and losing five.

Still bottom of the promedio but a lot of tickets and merchandise sold 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/2Dim9ibHjM — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) November 19, 2019

Diego Maradona is no longer the manager of Argentine side Gimnasia, club president Gabriel Pellegrino tells @radiolared.



It was a fun ride 🍿 pic.twitter.com/p5B0KZKmXq — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 19, 2019

The exit of the former World Cup winner continues a succession of short-lived spells as a manager. Maradona left Mexican second-tier side Dorados in June, citing health issues, having taken over the previous September.