 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Watch the Throne: Diego Maradona receives hero's welcome as Gimnasia thrash former team Newell's Old Boys (VIDEO)

30 Oct, 2019 10:07
Get short URL
Watch the Throne: Diego Maradona receives hero's welcome as Gimnasia thrash former team Newell's Old Boys (VIDEO)
Diego Maradona was handed a rapturous reception by former team Newell's Old Boys as he returned as Gimnasia boss, even being given a 'throne' to watch the game in what was a 4-0 win for the World Cup winner's team.

Maradona played just five times for Newell's Old Boys in 1993 a year prior to his controversial return to the Argentina national team ahead of the World Cup in the USA but, despite his brief stay, the club made sure to pay tribute to their Old Boy – even awarding him the aforementioned leather-bound seat with 'D10S' stitched into it before the game's start.

Also on rt.com Dance like Diego: Maradona celebrates first win as Gimnasia boss with dressing room boogie (VIDEO)

Gimnasia, the team Maradona has been in charge of since September, went into the game at the foot of the Argentine top division, but claimed the biggest win of Maradona's tenure, winning the fixture by four clear goals and perhaps making some people within the club regret the extent of their welcome.

So popular is Maradona in the region that legions of fans congregated and chanted his name outside Maradona's hotel in Rosario ahead of the game. At one point Maradona joined them from his balcony, dancing and singing along with the crowds. 

At the game itself, Maradona appeared emotional after he was greeted by Newell's captain (and former Liverpool player) Maxi Rodriguez who presented him with a banner declaring Maradona 'Dios', or 'God'.

And all of it was a happy birthday for Maradona, who turned 59, as his team inflicted what was just Newell's second defeat of the season, which makes one wonder if their hero will get quite the same welcome the next time he arrives in Rosario.

Also on rt.com 'Horrible': Gimnasia fans horrified as club unveils eerie Diego Maradona mascot (PHOTO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies