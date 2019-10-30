Watch the Throne: Diego Maradona receives hero's welcome as Gimnasia thrash former team Newell's Old Boys (VIDEO)

Diego Maradona was handed a rapturous reception by former team Newell's Old Boys as he returned as Gimnasia boss, even being given a 'throne' to watch the game in what was a 4-0 win for the World Cup winner's team.

Maradona played just five times for Newell's Old Boys in 1993 a year prior to his controversial return to the Argentina national team ahead of the World Cup in the USA but, despite his brief stay, the club made sure to pay tribute to their Old Boy – even awarding him the aforementioned leather-bound seat with 'D10S' stitched into it before the game's start.

Gimnasia, the team Maradona has been in charge of since September, went into the game at the foot of the Argentine top division, but claimed the biggest win of Maradona's tenure, winning the fixture by four clear goals and perhaps making some people within the club regret the extent of their welcome.

So popular is Maradona in the region that legions of fans congregated and chanted his name outside Maradona's hotel in Rosario ahead of the game. At one point Maradona joined them from his balcony, dancing and singing along with the crowds.

Diego Maradona’s Gimnasia are currently playing Newell’s Old Boys—here’s how their fans greeted him upon arrival at his hotel. pic.twitter.com/En6JDUluGl — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) October 29, 2019

Maradona is currently managing his Gimnasia side from a throne on the side of the pitch at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa



The red and black seat, which has D10S written on the back, was given to him by home side Newell's before kick off pic.twitter.com/rfNaO0cBHk — Joshua Law (@JoshuaMLaw) October 29, 2019

At the game itself, Maradona appeared emotional after he was greeted by Newell's captain (and former Liverpool player) Maxi Rodriguez who presented him with a banner declaring Maradona 'Dios', or 'God'.

And all of it was a happy birthday for Maradona, who turned 59, as his team inflicted what was just Newell's second defeat of the season, which makes one wonder if their hero will get quite the same welcome the next time he arrives in Rosario.