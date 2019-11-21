‘I don’t know where we are, what day it is’: Davis Cup descends into late-night madness as US win tie at 4am – but get knocked out

Tennis stars at the revamped Davis Cup in Madrid were forced to clock in some serious overtime as the tie between the USA and Italy ended at 4am – only for both nations to end up being eliminated.

The USA edged the tie 2-1 after doubles partners Sam Querrey and Jack Sock beat Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the deciding rubber in a match that ended at 4.04am in the Spanish capital.

That makes it the second-latest finish to a match ever, behind only Lleyton Hewitt's victory over Marcos Baghdatis at the Australian Open in 2008, which clocked in at 4.34am.

Incredible!!!



Jack Sock and Sam Querrey defeat Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in what is the second latest finish in tennis history ⏰



The USA win the tie 🇺🇸#DavisCupMadridFinals#byRakutenpic.twitter.com/lcG72mwfgl — Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 21, 2019

The late-night exertions from the Americans and Italians proved in vain, however, as neither managed to emerge from Group F behind Canada as one of the two best-placed finishers.

The tie had begun two hours late following Germany's victory over Argentina, which included an epic 38-point tiebreak in the doubles match – the longest in Davis Cup history.

After his team's tie, USA captain Mardy Fish admitted the experience had been discombobulating.

"I don't even know where we are, what time it is, what day it is," he said. "That was pretty special from these guys, for sure."

The USA had been caught up in controversy earlier in the competition when they were handed a doubles match walkover by Canada, with the Canadians already 2-0 ahead in the tie.

That led to accusations it was unfair towards those challenging for a best second-place spot across the six groups, although ultimately the USA failed to progress anyway.

Also on rt.com ‘Not fair’: Novak Djokovic blasts Canada for handing USA walkover at Davis Cup

Canada have already booked a quarterfinal spot, and will meet Australia after Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur won their singles matches against Belgium.

Elsewhere, world no.1 Rafael Nadal helped Spain take top spot in Group B as he beat Croatia’s Borna Gojo 6-4 6-3 in the singles match in their tie.

The loss meant defending champions Croatia are already out, having earlier lost to Russia, who themselves appear set for a quarterfinal spot as a best second-place finisher despite also losing to Spain.

Also on rt.com Rafa to the rescue: Nadal leads Spain to victory over Russia in Davis Cup

Serbia, led by 16-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, beat Japan 3-0 in their tie, and will take on France on Thursday to determine who wins Group A.

It is the first year of the $3 billion revamp of the Davis Cup format in Madrid, spearheaded by Spain and Barcelona football star Gerard Pique.

Eighteen nations have been divided into six groups, and ties will continue on Thursday to determine the remaining winners and best second-placed nation who will join them.

The quarterfinals take place on Friday before the semifinals and final at the weekend.