Rafa to the rescue: Nadal leads Spain to victory over Russia in Davis Cup
The world number 23 Andrey Rublev brought Russia hope to advance to the quarterfinals after he won a hard-fought victory over Roberto Bautista-Agut 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.
But it was the 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal who revived Spain’s chances to celebrate an overall win after he defeated Karen Khachanov in two sets 6-3, 7-6.
In the decisive doubles match, Khachanov and Rublev could offer nothing to their Spanish counterparts losing the game 6-4, 7-6, to give the hosts a 2-1 win.
Down to the wire...
Spain seal victory over Russia!
🇪🇸2️⃣🆚1️⃣🇷🇺#DavisCupMadridFinals#byRakutenpic.twitter.com/TC80vWPwjz
The newly-established Davis Cup format divides 18 teams into six groups, with the group winners and two best-placed runners-up qualifying for the quarterfinals.
The winners of the Davis Cup, which now has a much shorter final format, will be crowned on Sunday, with the semifinals being scheduled for Saturday.
Earlier, Russia defeated defending Davis Cup champions Croatia 3-0.