The Road to Moscow: RT Sport goes behind the scenes with UFC Moscow star Zabit Magomedsharipov

Dagestani UFC contender Zabit Magomedsharipov is one of the most dangerous men in the world at 145 pounds, and RT Sport joined him as he made his final preparations ahead of his main event fight with Calvin Kattar at UFC Moscow.

Magomedsharipov made his name fighting in his homeland of Russia, winning the ACB featherweight grand prix in 2015, then going on to capture the promotion's featherweight title a year later.

After a successful title defense, "Zabeast" was called up by the UFC, where he has reeled off five wins in a row, with his most recent win coming over power-punching perennial contender Jeremy Stephens.

Now 17-1 as a professional and firmly established as a legitimate threat to the reign of Hawaiian UFC featherweight champion Max "Blessed" Holloway, Magomedsharipov faces his latest test on home soil as he faces off against American contender Calvin "The Boston Finisher" Katter in a three-round main event at UFC Moscow on Saturday night.

Victory for Magomedsharipov may be enough to propel him to the number-one contender spot in the division, and a possible shot at the winner of the UFC 245 title clash between Holloway and Australian contender Alexander Volkanovski.

Ahead of his pivotal fight in Moscow, Magomedsharipov welcomed RT Sport into his inner circle as he made his final preparations ahead of the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career.