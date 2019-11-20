‘Not fair’: Novak Djokovic blasts Canada for handing USA walkover at Davis Cup
The Canadian squad took claimed two wins against their American rivals, guaranteeing their participation in the playoffs.
READ MORE: Rafa to the rescue: Nadal leads Spain to victory over Russia in Davis Cup
But they then pulled out of their doubles match – which would have not affected their group standings – gifting a 6-0, 6-0 win to the USA.
The move was widely condemned by fans and some stars, including Djokovic, as according to Davis Cup rules the two best second-placed teams from the six groups will still advance to the quarterfinals, with sets and games won being taken into account.
Madrid is ready for you, @DjokerNole ☝️#DavisCupMadridFinals#byRakutenpic.twitter.com/IsQQMTodyq— Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 20, 2019
"I personally don't like that. I mean, that shouldn't be allowed, to be honest. I understand that Canada is through already, they won both of their ties," Djokovic said.
"Maybe some of the players like Felix, I think he's injured, and they wanted to rest their players for the quarterfinals and onwards. But I just feel it's not fair that the USA gets 6-0 6-0 because they are going actually head-to-head now against Italy,” he added.
The newly-established Davis Cup format divides 18 teams into six groups, with the group winners and two best-placed runners-up qualifying for the quarterfinals.